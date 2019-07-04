A Trustworthy, Free (Libre), Linux Capable,

Self-Hosting 64bit RISC-V Computer

, 2019-07-04 ⎯ 2020-05-08

NEW: latest build process at https://github.com/litex-hub/linux-on-litex-rocket;

Or skip directly to the self-hosting demo.

The chip foundry wouldn't know what the FPGA will be used for, and where the proverbial "privilege bit" will end up being laid out on the chip, which mitigates against Privilege Escalation hardware backdoors. Exposure is limited to DoS attacks being planted into the silicon during FPGA fabrication, which yields a significantly improved level of assurance (i.e., the computer may stop working altogether, but can't betray its owner to an adversary while pretending to operate correctly).

to operate correctly). The FPGA is a regular grid of identical components, so (destructive) visual inspection (i.e., chemical ablation and TEM imaging) is more feasible than with a dedicated ASIC that has much less visual regularity and repeatability.

Having thus constrained the fabrication-stage attack surface, I can cover the remaining hardware attack vectors (malicious sources and/or toolchain) by insisting on buildable sources to everything, resulting in a finished product (i.e., deployed hardware+software computer) that is as trustowrthy as its openly auditable HDL+Software sources.

CPU Core: Rocket Chip

SoC Environment: LiteX

Python-based Meta-HDL: Migen

Verilog Synthesis Front-end: Yosys

FPGA Progamming Details (Device Database): Trellis

FPGA Place and Route tool: nextpnr

Userspace Software Environment: BusyBox

Kernel: Linux

Bootloader: BBL

C Cross-compiler: riscv-gnu-toolchain

dnf install \ dtc fakeroot perl-bignum \ json-c-devel libevent-devel libmpc-devel mpfr-devel \ python3-devel python3-migen yosys trellis nextpnr

Migen: 4c00f5b

Yosys: 8b074cc

Trellis: c2cccd2

nextpnr: a957e90

git clone --recursive https://github.com/riscv/riscv-gnu-toolchain pushd riscv-gnu-toolchain ./configure --prefix=$HOME/RISCV --enable-multilib make newlib linux popd

screen

$HOME/RISCV/bin

$PATH

export PATH=$PATH:$HOME/RISCV/bin

mkdir ~/LITEX; cd ~/LITEX # LiteX project and its related components (unmodified upstream): # NOTE: This is probably done better in LiteX's *own* installer, maybe # I should just learn to trust it and stop rolling my own :) github_clone () { local ACCNT=$1 local PREFIX=$2 local PRJLIST=$3 for PRJ in $PRJLIST; do /usr/bin/git clone --recursive https://github.com/$ACCNT/$PREFIX$PRJ (cd $PREFIX$PRJ; /usr/bin/python3 setup.py develop --user) done } github_clone litex-hub pythondata- 'software-compiler_rt' github_clone enjoy-digital lite 'x eth dram pcie sata sdcard iclink video scope jesd204b' github_clone litex-hub lite 'spi x-boards' github_clone litex-hub pythondata-misc- 'tapcfg' github_clone litex-hub pythondata-cpu- 'lm32 mor1kx picorv32 serv vexriscv rocket'

cd ~/LITEX litex/litex/boards/targets/versa_ecp5.py --build \ --yosys-nowidelut \ --csr-csv ./csr_ecp5versa.csv \ --csr-data-width 32 --sys-clk-freq 60e6 \ --with-ethernet \ --cpu-type rocket --cpu-variant linuxd

screen

while true; do litex/litex/boards/targets/versa_ecp5.py --build \ --yosys-nowidelut --nextpnr-timingstrict \ --csr-csv ./csr_ecp5versa.csv \ --csr-data-width 32 --sys-clk-freq 60e6 \ --with-ethernet \ --cpu-type rocket --cpu-variant linuxd if [ "$?" == "0" ]; then echo success | mail -s "success" your@email.here break fi done

openocd -f /usr/share/trellis/misc/openocd/ecp5-versa5g.cfg \ -c "transport select jtag; init; svf top.svf; exit"

cd ~/LITEX litex/litex/boards/targets/nexys4ddr.py --build \ --csr-csv ./csr_nexys4ddr.csv \ --csr-data-width 32 --sys-clk-freq 75e6 \ --with-ethernet \ --cpu-type rocket --cpu-variant linux

soc_ethernetsoc_nexys4ddr/gateware/top.bit

boot.bin

cd ~/LITEX curl https://busybox.net/downloads/busybox-1.31.0.tar.bz2 \ | tar xfj - pushd busybox-1.31.0 cp ~/busybox-1.31.0-rv64gc.config .config make CROSS_COMPILE=riscv64-unknown-linux-gnu- popd

cd ~/LITEX mkdir initramfs pushd initramfs mkdir -p bin sbin lib etc dev home proc sys tmp mnt nfs root \ usr/bin usr/sbin usr/lib cp ../busybox-1.31.0/busybox bin/ ln -s bin/busybox ./init cat > etc/inittab <<- "EOT" ::sysinit:/bin/busybox mount -t proc proc /proc ::sysinit:/bin/busybox mount -t tmpfs tmpfs /tmp ::sysinit:/bin/busybox mount -t sysfs sysfs /sys ::sysinit:/bin/busybox --install -s /dev/console::sysinit:-/bin/ash EOT fakeroot <<- "EOT" mknod dev/null c 1 3 mknod dev/tty c 5 0 mknod dev/zero c 1 5 mknod dev/console c 5 1 mknod dev/mmcblk0 b 179 0 mknod dev/mmcblk0p1 b 179 1 mknod dev/mmcblk0p2 b 179 2 find . | cpio -H newc -o > ../initramfs.cpio EOT popd rm -rf initramfs

cd ~/LITEX git clone https://github.com/litex-hub/linux.git pushd linux git checkout litex-rocket-rebase cp ../initramfs.cpio . make ARCH=riscv CROSS_COMPILE=riscv64-unknown-linux-gnu- \ litex_rocket_defconfig litex_rocket_initramfs.config make ARCH=riscv CROSS_COMPILE=riscv64-unknown-linux-gnu- popd

linux-on-litex-vexriscv

cd ~/LITEX git clone https://github.com/gsomlo/riscv-pk pushd riscv-pk git checkout gls-litex mkdir build cd build ../configure --host=riscv64-unknown-linux-gnu \ --with-arch=rv64imac \ --with-payload=../../linux/vmlinux \ --with-dts=../machine/litex_rocket.dts \ --enable-logo make bbl riscv64-unknown-linux-gnu-objcopy -O binary bbl ~/LITEX/boot.bin popd

boot.bin

cd ~/LITEX litex-boards/litex_boards/targets/trellisboard.py --build \ --yosys-nowidelut \ --csr-csv ./csr_trellisboard.csv \ --csr-data-width 32 --sys-clk-freq 60e6 \ --with-ethernet --with-spi-sdcard \ --cpu-type rocket --cpu-variant linuxq

Faster µSD card access (port LiteSDCard to the TrellisBoard)

Other LiteX optimizations

Once nextpnr-xilinx becomes available, deploy on a faster FPGA?